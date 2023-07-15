ACWA Power agrees to construct green hydrogen plant in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 15. Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power plans to construct green hydrogen plant with the total capacity of 3,000 tons per year in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

An agreement was reached during the meeting between Minister of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov and Chairman of ACWA Power Mohammad Abunayyan.

The construction work is planned to commence in the autumn of the current year.

The sides exchanged views on the implementation of ongoing projects, including the construction of a combined-cycle power plant with a capacity of 1.5 GW in the Syrdarya region, wind power plants with a total capacity of 2.6 GW in the Bukhara region and the Republic of Karakalpakstan, and solar power stations with a capacity of 1.4 GW in the Samarkand and Tashkent regions. An agreement was reached to take a comprehensive set of practical measures to accelerate the commissioning of these projects.

Additionally, the prospects for accelerating the localization project for the production of wind turbine equipment were explored. According to both sides, the implementation of this project in Uzbekistan will significantly expand the geography and scale of renewable energy utilization and increase the availability of these technologies in the domestic market.

As a result of the negotiations, the parties agreed to take targeted measures within the framework of timely and successful implementation of the discussed projects and initiatives.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power has signed an agreement on the development of a $88 million worth green hydrogen project in Uzbekistan. Currently, the company's investment portfolio in Uzbekistan includes 8 projects with a total value exceeding $6.8 billion and a projected capacity of over 5.5 GW.