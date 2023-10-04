President of Uzbekistan to pay working visit to Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, will pay a working visit to Moscow from October 5 through October 6, Trend reports.

A large delegation of the country's business community is planned to accompany the president.

In accordance with the program of the visit, the president of Uzbekistan will visit Kazan and get acquainted with its industrial potential. Shavkat Mirziyoyev is also scheduled to hold a meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov also paid a visit to Kazakhstan. The prime minister visited the Alabuga special economic zone, where he got acquainted with the advantages and opportunities of the special territory. In addition to visiting Alabuga, the Uzbek minister was also presented with the industrial and economic potential of Tatarstan.