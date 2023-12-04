Uzbekistan, ADB discuss dev’t of comprehensive cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 4. Uzbekistan and Asian Development Bank (ADB) discussed the implementation of new projects in the number of fields, Trend reports.

The announcement came after a meeting between Uzbekistan's Ministry of Economy and Finance and a delegation from the ADB's representative office in Uzbekistan.

Parties reviewed the implementation of joint projects and the selection of key areas of collaboration for the coming years in accordance with Uzbekistan's 2030 development strategy during the meeting.

Participants also discussed creating favorable conditions for public-private partnership projects in Uzbekistan to support high-quality infrastructure and services, the development of a green economy and financial markets, and promising projects to support the country's microfinance and energy sectors.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan accounts for 17 percent of Asian Development Bank projects in the Central and Western Asian areas, placing it second in the region on this criteria.

As of 10 months of 2023, Uzbekistan has entered into agreements with ADB for 25 projects totaling approximately $3.5 billion.