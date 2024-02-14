Electric trains from Tashkent to some Uzbek regions resume operation after modernization

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 14. Electric trains from Uzbekistan's Tashkent to Syrdarya, Gulistan, and Hojikent have been re-launched after modernization, Trend reports.

Uzbekistan's Railways said it has reopened some intercity passenger trains that had been closed for rolling stock modernization.

A train from Tashkent to Syrdarya started operating again on February 14. Also, five more trains will resume service on February 15.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan Railways transported more than 13.9 million passengers from January through September 2023.

More than 47.5 million tons of cargo were shipped from the railway stations of the company. In addition, more than 5.9 million tons of transit cargo were transported, 7.8 million tons were imported, and more than 5.5 million tons of cargo were exported.