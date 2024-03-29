Casting and mechanical plant in Uzbekistan to increase export

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 29. The Tashkent Casting and Mechanical Plant in Uzbekistan is aiming to increase the export of its products, Trend reports.

According to the Uzbek president's press department, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized this goal during his visit to the plant. It was noted that in 2023, the plant exported 170 railway cars and spare parts worth $10 million. However, by 2024, the goal is to increase the plant's export revenue to $15 million.



From 2018 through 2023, the plant conducted a localization program to produce around 100 different types of products. The plant runs 26 workshops.



A foundry workshop has been built at the company for $120 million, with the capacity to produce 26,000 tons of goods annually. All spare parts used in railway operating and rolling stock repair are cast.

Moreover, the head of state visited the Tashkent plant for the construction and repair of passenger carriages. In 2023, the plant manufactured 32 and repaired 319 carriages. Notably, the level of production localization of spare parts at the plant has been raised to 70 percent.

In total, over the past years, the plant has produced more than 300 passenger and service carriages, with over 50 of them exported. Additionally, 112 subway carriages have undergone modernization.

These carriages are designed for a 28-year service life and fully comply with international standards, ensuring passengers' comfort, high quality, and safety.