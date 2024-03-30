Uzbekistan Airways to increase number of flights to Russia

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 30. Uzbekistan Airways will start increasing the number of flights to Russia with the beginning of the spring-summer season in 2024, Trend reports.

According to the airline, the number of flights from Tashkent to Russia's Irkutsk, Nizhny Novgorod, and Khabarovsk will increase.

Thus, a regular flight on Sundays to the Tashkent - Irkutsk - Tashkent route will be added. Also, a regular flight on Thursdays to the Tashkent - Nizhny Novgorod - Tashkent route and a flight on Saturdays to the Tashkent - Khabarovsk - Tashkent route will be added.

Meanwhile, according to the Consul General of Uzbekistan in St. Petersburg Abdurakhmon Makhmudov, the growth of passengers from Russia's Pulkovo Airport to Uzbekistan amounted to 23 percent at the end of last year.

Furthermore, as per data from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, the number of Russian tourists visiting Uzbekistan amounted to 714,300 in 2023. A total of 6.6 million foreigners visited Uzbekistan for tourism purposes last year.