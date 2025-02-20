Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Newly appointed Georgian ambassador to Uzbekistan presents his credentials

Uzbekistan Materials 20 February 2025 10:13 (UTC +04:00)
Newly appointed Georgian ambassador to Uzbekistan presents his credentials
Photo: Bakhtiyor Saidov/Telegram

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 20. The newly appointed Ambassador of Georgia to Uzbekistan, David Kotaria, has presented copies of his credentials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov wrote on his Telegram channel, Trend reports.

"Congratulate David Kotaria on his appointment as an Ambassador of Georgia to Uzbekistan. Today, we received his copies of credentials, discussed the ways to expand bilateral ties between our two nations, and outlined priority areas of cooperation," he wrote.

Saidov also reaffirmed Uzbekistan’s readiness to fully support Ambassador Kotaria in carrying out a productive diplomatic mission in the country.

Earlier, Uzbekistan received the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassadors of Spain, Ricardo Martinez Vazquez, and Canada, Christopher Duggan.

