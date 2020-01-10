Iran studies black box of crashed Ukrainian plane

TEHRAN, Iran, Jan.10

Trend:

Iran is studying a black box of crashed Ukrainian plane at Mehrabad Airport laboratory, and if Iran can not extract information, the country will apply to other countries, said Director General of accident bureau in Iran Civil Aviation Organization.

"We intend to study the black box of the plane today in the laboratory at Mehrabad Airport to obtain information," said Hassan Rezaie Far, Trend reports Jan. 10 citing IRNA.

"In case we aren't able to download data, we will use assistance of the specialists from Russia, Ukraine, France or Canada," he said. "These countries have expressed readiness to download the information of the black box; however, our intention is to extract information with participation of domestic technicians and experts."

The official announced that Ukraine has agreed to analyze the black box at Mehrabad Airport.

"Two security and expert sessions have been held at Iran Civil Aviation Organization to discuss the issue and the progress of the work," Director General said.

The Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) flight crashed just minutes after takeoff from Tehran on Jan.8, killing all 176 people on board.

The Boeing 737-800 was headed for Kiev, where 138 passengers were expected to take a connecting flight to Canada.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news