Rouhani: Iranian government effectively curbs inflation

The government has succeeded in reducing inflation and has proved that it can conduct effect international interaction, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Speaking at the general meeting of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), the head of state noted that recent escalation of tension in the region affected both foreign currency rates in the country and oil prices in global markets.

"The US imposed new sanctions to increase pressure on Iran and withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, but today our nation remains strong. We have faced economic problems from the start of our presidential campaigns. In 2014, I promised to reduce the inflation and this happened by the end of first presidential term," Rouhani said.

"There were economists who disagreed with our policies; however, I decided that the inflation should be controlled, since people did not have purchase power and export was difficult due to low production," the president added.

The head of state went on to say: "We have solved the nuclear issue. We have no limitation in nuclear energy, and the situation in the nuclear industry is better than before signing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action."

"Today, the enrichment volume is higher before signing the deal. If they [signatories] reduce their commitments, we also reduce our commitments," he added.

