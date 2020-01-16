Rouhani: Iranian government effectively curbs inflation

16 January 2020 15:48 (UTC+04:00)

TEHRAN, Iran, Jan.16

Trend:

The government has succeeded in reducing inflation and has proved that it can conduct effect international interaction, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Speaking at the general meeting of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), the head of state noted that recent escalation of tension in the region affected both foreign currency rates in the country and oil prices in global markets.

"The US imposed new sanctions to increase pressure on Iran and withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, but today our nation remains strong. We have faced economic problems from the start of our presidential campaigns. In 2014, I promised to reduce the inflation and this happened by the end of first presidential term," Rouhani said.

"There were economists who disagreed with our policies; however, I decided that the inflation should be controlled, since people did not have purchase power and export was difficult due to low production," the president added.

The head of state went on to say: "We have solved the nuclear issue. We have no limitation in nuclear energy, and the situation in the nuclear industry is better than before signing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action."

"Today, the enrichment volume is higher before signing the deal. If they [signatories] reduce their commitments, we also reduce our commitments," he added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
EU: Preserving nuclear deal with Iran is now more important than ever
Nuclear Program 14:33
166 victims of Ukraine plane crash in Iran identified
Iran 13:44
Iranian currency rates for Jan. 16
Finance 11:13
Iran will not sign ‘Trump deal’ amending JCPOA
Nuclear Program 15 January 22:16
Iran discloses funds allocated to develop modern irrigation systems
Business 15 January 20:42
Iran to increase production of catalysts
Oil&Gas 15 January 19:35
Latest
Russia to send big delegation to observe parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 15:58
Uzbekistan’s Central Bank introduces base rate instead of refinancing rate
Finance 15:37
Kazakhstan, South Korea to establish JV for electrical equipment manufacturing
Business 15:29
OSCE reveals composition of long-term observation mission in Azerbaijan
Politics 15:24
JICA to continue attracting Japanese companies to invest in Uzbekistan
Business 15:22
Azerbaijan's TITAN GROUP to increase production of rotary ovens for bakeries
Business 15:22
Analyst: Ukraine, Azerbaijan co-op has huge potential
Politics 15:22
Precinct election commissions in Azerbaijan provide voters with absentee ballots
Politics 15:19
Analyst talks social project on problem loans of individuals in Azerbaijan
Finance 15:11