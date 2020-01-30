Official: Passing flights will be resumed through Iranian sky

TEHRAN, Iran, Jan.30

The passing flights through Iran's sky will resume as previously, since all countries know that Iran has the best and most profitable airspace for flying, said secretary of Association of Iranian airlines.

"It was certain that the passing flights will be resumed through Iranian sky as the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has withdrawn its recommendations on Iran and Iraq over flights," Maghsoud Asadi Samani said, Trend reports citing ISNA.

"It seems the situation will return to the previous status, since international airlines and especially European airlines know that passing via Iran's sky is both safe and economically profitable," the secretary added.

"The passing flights are usually done on higher than 30,000-feet latitude; therefore, the EASA statement on avoiding flight on 25,000-feet latitude would not have considerable effect on passing flights," he said.

The EASA recommendations to avoid all flights over Iran and Iraq as a precautionary measure, have been withdrawn on Wednesday.

Major international airlines canceled or re-routed flights in the Middle East after Iran's attack on the US bases and the crash of Ukraine plane, following which the European Aviation Safety Agency issued warning over flying through Iran and Iraq sky.

Air France, Lufthansa, Malaysia Airlines and Taiwan's EVA Air said they were avoiding the airspace above Iran and Iraq, Singapore Airlines announced that the company would not fly over Iran, and the UAE canceled flights between Dubai and Baghdad, where the Iranian general was killed by the US air raid.

Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines said they were conducting flights as usual. British Airways and Virgin Atlantic said they were monitoring the situation, but not yet diverted the flights.

