Death toll from coronavirus increases in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

The death toll from a new coronavirus (COVID19) in Iran has reached 77 people, said Alireza Raisi, Deputy Health Minister of Iran, Trend reports citing ISNA.

According to Raisi, 11 people have died in the past 24 hours. He added that over the past day, 835 people were confirmed to be infected with the virus.

Raisi said that in total, 2,336 people were infected with the virus.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.