Indian fishermen leave coronavirus-ravaged Iran

Indian fishermen have requested to leave Iran due to spread of COVID-19, the head of Iran Fisheries Organization Nabiollah Khon Mirzaei told Trend.

Mirzaei pointed out that there were no big investments involved in the matter, saying that only Indian fishermen who worked on ships for catching lungfish requested to leave.

"A total of 300 skilled Indian fishermen are employed by Iran's fishing vessels in Kish, Charak and Shirouyeh regions to train Iranian fishermen alongside fishing lungfish," he added.

"Indian workers have requested to return to their country due to COVID-19 outbreak in Iran, they have informed the Indian Embassy, as there was risk for them to get infected," he said.

"They can leave for their country and it would not create any problem for Iran," he said. "The Indian workers have contracts with small Iranian vessel companies," he said.

"The process of fishing in Iran is ongoing," he added.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 6,560 people have been infected, 194 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 2,100 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.