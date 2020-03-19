Officials reveal number of hospitalized people in Tehran Province due to coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Over 3,900 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus in Iran's Tehran province, said Anoushiravan Mohseni Bandpei, Tehran's governor, Trend reports citing Mehr news agency.

According to Bandpei, 3,500 people at the state hospitals, 400 people have been hospitalized at the Baghiyyatollah al-Azam Military Hospital.

Bandpei, added that 600 patients of the total amount are under special care.

The governor said that additional controls should be applied in the province to prevent the spread of the virus. In addition to devices that measure body temperature (which are set at the entrances of the cities), various steps must also be taken.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 17,000 people have been infected, 1135 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 5,700 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.