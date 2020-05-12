Iran president dismisses Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade

TEHRAN, Iran, May 12

Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has issued an order to dismiss Reza Rahmani from his post of the Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade, Trend reports via ISNA.

Hossein Modarres Khiabani was appointed as Acting Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade.

Rouhani urged Khiabani to pay special attention to the 'production leap' policy in the face of oppressive sanctions, to promote national authority and dignity, while increasing coordination between both public and private sector.

Rouhani asked Khiabani to take advantage of the capacity of his colleagues and consider the opinions of experts to manage the market and supply of basic goods, balance car prices, remove barriers to production and deepen domestic production, help develop non-oil exports and improve the business environment.