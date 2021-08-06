Zangeneh: Iran ready to return to global oil market

Iranian Petroleum Minister Bijan Zangeneh expressed Iran's technical readiness to return to global crude market at the highest level after lifting sanctions, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Speaking in a meeting with the Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo here in Tehran on Friday, Zangeneh said after the US' withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal, Iran was deprived of exporting about 2 billion barrels crude which was worth about $120b.

He lauded OPEC for paving the ground for competition in spite of political differences.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo hoped for Iran to continue its key role in OPEC and the oil market.

He noted that improving relations with neighbors will be promising.