S Africa, Tunisia & Ireland urge boosting ties with Iran
The foreign ministers of South Africa, Tunisia, and Ireland in separate messages congratulated Iran's Foreign Ministers Hossein Amirabdollahian on his inauguration, Trend reports citing İRNA.
South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor expressed readiness to cooperate with Iran to bolster bilateral, regional, and international cooperation.
Pandor expressed hope that he will meet with Amirabdollahian within the framework of a joint bilateral commission to discuss the development of bilateral ties.
Also, Tunisian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi, and Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, in their messages, called for boosting bilateral relations with Iran.
