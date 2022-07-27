Number of Iran-Russia weekly flights increases to 35

Spokesman of Iranian Civil Aviation Organization said based on an MoU signed between Iran and Russia recently, the number of weekly flights between the two countries has increased to 35 flights, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Mir-Akbar Razavi said that the deputy Russian transportation minster had a meeting with the Head of the Country Civil Aviation Organization Mohammad Mohammadi-Bakhs during which the two sides' increased bilateral cooperation in air transportations was emphasized.

The spokesman of Country Civil Aviation Organization said that in that meeting an MOU on increasing the number of weekly passenger flights up to 35 was agreed upon.

Razavi reiterated that according to the MOU also the airlines of both countries are allowed to establish unlimited weekly flight to the other country and back.

He added that it was also agreed that Iranian made spare parts and facilities to be be exported to Russia, and the maintenance and support services for Iran’s Russian made planes, too, will be provided properly in Iran.