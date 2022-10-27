Iran's President vows ‘regrettable response’ over Shiraz terror attack

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi, reacting to the Wednesday terror attack in the southern city of Shiraz, said that the country’s security and law enforcement agencies will give a response to the perpetrators that will make them regret their evil act, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The president, in his message, expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the shooting attack that left 15 people dead and 27 wounded at the Shah Cheragh holy shrine.

He said that the terrorist attack is yet another crime committed by enemies of the Islamic Republic.

Raisi added that past experiences have shown that the enemies compensate for their failure to create division among the Iranians through acts of terror and violence.