BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. One person died and one was injured in a fire that broke out in the chemical laboratory of the Isfahan Industrial University in Isfahan province of Iran, Director General of the Isfahan Provincial Emergency Department Mansur Shisheforush said, Trend reports.

According to him, at 19:38 local time, 12 fire brigades were called to the scene, the fire was extinguished.

A provincial official said the cause of the fire is under investigation.