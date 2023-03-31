Iran-Iraq trade grows by 20% to $9 billion in one year

The volume of trade between Iran and Iraq hit $9 billion in the past Iranian calendar year (ending on March 21) showing a roughly 20% increase in comparison to that of the preceding year, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The two neighboring countries still intend to give a boost to economic trade, Yahya Al-e Eshaq, the chairman of Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce, told IRNA on Friday.

Iraq is one of the top trade partners with Iran and the authorities of the two countries have targeted to increase the volume of trade to $20 billion.