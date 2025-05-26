Iran, and IAEA to hold meetings next week - spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26.​ Meetings between Iran and the IAEA will be held next week, said Esmail Baghaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at a press conference in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, the role and strategy of the agency are effective in continuing cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency:

“Iran intends to continue cooperation with the IAEA. To this end, the Deputy Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency will arrive in Tehran next week and will hold meetings with Iranian officials,” he said.

Baghaei stated that Iran has always demonstrated a constructive stance on cooperation with the IAEA, and Iran believes that cooperation with the agency should be based on Iran's commitments.

“Iran expects Rafael Grossi to present his report without any pressure at the next meeting of the directors general of the IAEA,” he added.

Meanwhile, an agreement between Iran and the IAEA was reached last March (2023), and a statement on the agreement was issued. According to the agreement, Iran's cooperation with the IAEA is carried out within the framework of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and safeguards, and the parties must cooperate regarding allegations of the existence of enriched uranium materials related to Iran's nuclear program.

Furthermore, International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi stated at the IAEA Board of Directors meeting on March 3, 2025, that Iran has increased the amount of uranium enriched to 60 percent from 182 kilograms to 275 kilograms compared to the previous quarter. Iran is the only non-nuclear-weapon state to enrich uranium to this level. This is a matter of grave concern.