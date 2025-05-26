Iran expands non-oil exports to Uzbekistan despite overall trade decline
In the first month of the current Iranian year, Iran’s non-oil exports to Uzbekistan hit the ground running, soaring to nearly 30 million US dollars. This marks a double-digit leap in value, even though the volume saw only a modest uptick. This growth surfaces even as Iran’s overall non-oil exports have taken a hit across global markets.
