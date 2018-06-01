Iran’s Saipa increases Tiba car output significantly

1 June 2018 10:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

Trend:

Iranian automaker Saipa manufactured 86,032 cars during the first two months of the current fiscal year (March 20-May 21), which was 54 percent more year-on-year.

The company’s output in the second calendar month was 48,271 vehicles, according to a report by Iran’s auto news portal Khodrocar.

Tiba passenger car ranked first among the company’s products in the two-month period. Saipa produced 30,849 units of the vehicle, 183 percent more year-on-year.

Saipa shared 46.5 percent of Iran’s car production in the first Iranian calendar month (ended April 20).

The company, which used to be Iran’s second biggest automaker after Iran Khodro, increased its output by 58 percent year-on-year and became the country’s largest car manufacturer in terms of output volume.

Saipa’s overall auto production in the last fiscal year, which ended March 2018, was about 667,000 vehicles.

Iran’s car industry registered a production growth by 13.7 percent in the last fiscal year. The auto manufacturers produced over 1.535 million cars during the 12-month period.

Iran manufactured 1.44 million passenger cars last fiscal year.

