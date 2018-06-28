Iran Agrofood 2018 expo to open in Tehran tomorrow

28 June 2018 19:01 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, June 28

By A. Shirazi - Trend:

The 25th International Exhibition of Agricultural Industries, Food, Machinery and Related Industries, also known as Agrofood 2018, will open at Tehran’s International Permanent Fairground tomorrow.

The Iran Agrofood 2018 exhibition will be inaugurated in the Iranian capital on June 29 with more than 400 domestic and foreign firms in attendance, IRIB news agency reported on June 28.

The exhibition is licensed by Trade Promotion Organization of Iran and will be organized in cooperation with Iran International Exhibitions Company.

Delegations from many countries, including Spain, Slovakia, Austria, United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Italy, Germany, Brazil, Belgium, Bulgaria, Pakistan, Thailand, Turkey, China, Denmark, Russia, Japan, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, France, Canada, South Korea , Kenya, Georgia, and Greece will be present in the exhibition.

Supporting domestic production, introducing Iran’s capabilities in the sectors of food and agriculture, increasing the volume of Iran’s trade in the non-oil sector, creating more jobs, and exchanging knowledge are among the main objectives of the exposition.

The exhibition will kick off tomorrow and come to an end on July 2.

