Production of cement, aluminum and coal concentrate down in Iran

26 November 2018 09:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

According to the latest statistics of the Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, production of some mining materials declined on August 23 - September 22 compared to the previous month, ISNA reported.

During the first six months of this Iranian year (started on March 21, 2018), production of the main mining materials has increased. However, production of eight mining materials declined compared to last month.

The statistics of the Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade regarding the production of mining materials is as follows:

Materials

Tons

August 23- September 22

July 23 – August 22

Margin

(percent)

First six months

Six months of last Iranian year

Margin

(percent)

Crude steel

1,000 tons

1,873.9

1,874.9

-0.1

11,205.5

10,157.5

10.3

Steel products

1,000 tons

1,694.6

1,578.1

7.4

9,503.2

9,444.3

0.6

Copper cathode

1,000 tons

20.9

19.9

5.2

115.2

67.9

69.7

Aluminum ingots

1,000 tons

29.6

31

-4.3

184

175

5.1

Aluminum oxide

1,000 tons

19.6

20.3

-3.6

122

121.9

0.1

Iron ore

1,000 tons

2,859.5

2,809.9

1.8

18,256.9

16,537.1

10.4

Coal concentrate

1,000 tons

131

135.6

-3.5

758.4

709.1

6.9

Cement

1,000 tons

4,470.9

5,166

-13.5

27,836.2

28,701.7

-3

Tile

1,000 square meters

31,290.7

31,622.3

-1

178,607.6

175,746.5

1.6

Plate-glass

1,000 tons

78.7

74

7.7

462.3

478

-5.1

Glassware

1,000 tons

36.1

36.9

-2.3

225

197.6

13.9

Tin trays

1,000 tons

4.1

4.3

-6.1

23.9

21.9

9.4

Chinaware

1,000 tons

7.1

7.4

3.1

37.7

52.5

-28.2

