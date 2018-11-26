Production of cement, aluminum and coal concentrate down in Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26
By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:
According to the latest statistics of the Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, production of some mining materials declined on August 23 - September 22 compared to the previous month, ISNA reported.
During the first six months of this Iranian year (started on March 21, 2018), production of the main mining materials has increased. However, production of eight mining materials declined compared to last month.
The statistics of the Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade regarding the production of mining materials is as follows:
|
Materials
|
Tons
|
August 23- September 22
|
July 23 – August 22
|
Margin
(percent)
|
First six months
|
Six months of last Iranian year
|
Margin
(percent)
|
Crude steel
|
1,000 tons
|
1,873.9
|
1,874.9
|
-0.1
|
11,205.5
|
10,157.5
|
10.3
|
Steel products
|
1,000 tons
|
1,694.6
|
1,578.1
|
7.4
|
9,503.2
|
9,444.3
|
0.6
|
Copper cathode
|
1,000 tons
|
20.9
|
19.9
|
5.2
|
115.2
|
67.9
|
69.7
|
Aluminum ingots
|
1,000 tons
|
29.6
|
31
|
-4.3
|
184
|
175
|
5.1
|
Aluminum oxide
|
1,000 tons
|
19.6
|
20.3
|
-3.6
|
122
|
121.9
|
0.1
|
Iron ore
|
1,000 tons
|
2,859.5
|
2,809.9
|
1.8
|
18,256.9
|
16,537.1
|
10.4
|
Coal concentrate
|
1,000 tons
|
131
|
135.6
|
-3.5
|
758.4
|
709.1
|
6.9
|
Cement
|
1,000 tons
|
4,470.9
|
5,166
|
-13.5
|
27,836.2
|
28,701.7
|
-3
|
Tile
|
1,000 square meters
|
31,290.7
|
31,622.3
|
-1
|
178,607.6
|
175,746.5
|
1.6
|
Plate-glass
|
1,000 tons
|
78.7
|
74
|
7.7
|
462.3
|
478
|
-5.1
|
Glassware
|
1,000 tons
|
36.1
|
36.9
|
-2.3
|
225
|
197.6
|
13.9
|
Tin trays
|
1,000 tons
|
4.1
|
4.3
|
-6.1
|
23.9
|
21.9
|
9.4
|
Chinaware
|
1,000 tons
|
7.1
|
7.4
|
3.1
|
37.7
|
52.5
|
-28.2
