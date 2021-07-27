Iran to introduce licensing for foreign social media platforms
Latest
Loss ratio decreases within Green Card international vehicle liability insurance system in Azerbaijan
Turkey, Pakistan, Azerbaijan have special unity, friendship, brotherhood - Grand National Assembly chairman
Turkey, Azerbaijan establishing interaction as "one nation - two states" - first deputy chairman of Turkish AK Parti (Interview) (PHOTO)
Turkish Council of Foreign Economic Relations to continue promoting dev't of Turkmen-Turkish relations
Employee of Azerbaijani National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories becomes victim of mine explosion