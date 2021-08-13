Iran - Iraq railway improve transaction - Iranian MP

TEHRAN, Iran, August 13

By Sara Riazi - Trend:

Iran and Iraq railway is very important and has a key role and both countries would have economic and commercial interests, said the Iranian MP's and vice president of Iran – Iraq friendship group in parliament.

"The two countries interest in the railway could operate it faster but in previous terms, it did not occur and was delayed," Mojtaba Yousefi told Trend in an interview.

"Following the recommendation of Minister of Road and Urban Development the issue was discussed in a joint meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister and ministers in a meeting on March," he said.

"I was present in the meeting and the agreement for construction of Shalamche – Basra railway was finalized and signed by Iraq Prime Minister. It was expected to be approved by Iraqi ministers in a short time," he expressed.

He went on to note that eventually the bill was approved at the start of the Iranian year (started March 21, 2021) and it was expected that construction of the railway would start by this agreement.

"There were some works done in past three months and businessmen hope for the creation of a corridor for commercial and passenger transportation between the two countries. Hopefully, the construction of this railway would be an indication for an increase of trade between the two countries," Yousefi added.

"The costs of railway construction would certainly be a joint work and a two side agreement and the discussion now is that it would be done in legal format and later would be decided based on each one's share, and the process of construction would be designed next," he stressed.