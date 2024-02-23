Hungary, Iran sign agricultural cooperation agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Hungary and Iran have signed an agreement on cooperation in the agricultural sector, announced the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Péter Szijjártó, Trend reports.

According to him, agreement opening new trade opportunities in agriculture and the food industry, enhancing technological advancements and market access in Iran.

Szijjártó emphasized the importance of expanding bilateral trade volume, which has exceeded $50 million.

As he noted, the activation of an investment protection agreement between countries provides legal security for companies with further support through expanded customs and tax cooperation.

The minister also mentioned the importance of acknowledging pharmaceutical and medical technology advancements in Iran, as well as emphasizing collaboration on water management. This highlights Hungary's role in enhancing access to clean drinking water in Iran, with ongoing talks aimed at introducing additional Hungarian water industry technologies.