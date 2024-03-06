Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran
  3. Business

Iranian currency rates for March 6

Business Materials 6 March 2024 10:06 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for March 6

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) released an official foreign currency rate on March 6, Trend reports.

Based on Iran's Central Bank currency exchange rate, 16 currency prices grew while 14 fell from March 5.

The CBI states that $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,619 rials, unchanged from March 5.

Currency

Rial on March 6

Rial on March 5

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,385

53,339

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,526

47,502

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,049

4,059

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,979

3,981

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,121

6,121

1 Indian rupee

INR

507

507

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,543

136,527

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,033

15,031

100 Japanese yens

JPY

27,972

27,916

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,369

5,368

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,090

109,098

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,930

30,962

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,574

25,621

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,214

2,208

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,329

1,331

1 Russian ruble

RUB

463

461

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,207

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,324

27,385

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,279

31,276

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,269

38,267

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,363

1,363

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,654

31,649

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,700

8,702

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,837

5,835

100 Thai baths

THB

117,276

117,527

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,873

8,892

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,423

31,533

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,619

45,619

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,374

9,286

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,820

15,820

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,668

2,669

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

574

573

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,862

12,863

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,676

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,034

74,986

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,839

3,833

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,021

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The CBI established the SANA system, which values one euro at 466,377 rials and one dollar at 430,303 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 434,523 rials, and the price of $1 - 400,055 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 606,000–609,000 rials, while one euro is about 659,000–662,000 rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more