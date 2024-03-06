Iranian currency rates for March 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) released an official foreign currency rate on March 6, Trend reports.

Based on Iran's Central Bank currency exchange rate, 16 currency prices grew while 14 fell from March 5.

The CBI states that $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,619 rials, unchanged from March 5.

Currency Rial on March 6 Rial on March 5 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,385 53,339 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,526 47,502 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,049 4,059 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,979 3,981 1 Danish krone DKK 6,121 6,121 1 Indian rupee INR 507 507 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,543 136,527 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,033 15,031 100 Japanese yens JPY 27,972 27,916 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,369 5,368 1 Omani rial OMR 109,090 109,098 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,930 30,962 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,574 25,621 1 South African rand ZAR 2,214 2,208 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,329 1,331 1 Russian ruble RUB 463 461 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,207 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,324 27,385 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,279 31,276 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,269 38,267 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,363 1,363 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,654 31,649 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,700 8,702 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,837 5,835 100 Thai baths THB 117,276 117,527 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,873 8,892 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,423 31,533 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,619 45,619 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,374 9,286 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,820 15,820 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,668 2,669 1 Afghan afghani AFN 574 573 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,862 12,863 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,676 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,034 74,986 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,839 3,833 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,021 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The CBI established the SANA system, which values one euro at 466,377 rials and one dollar at 430,303 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 434,523 rials, and the price of $1 - 400,055 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 606,000–609,000 rials, while one euro is about 659,000–662,000 rials.

