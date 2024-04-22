Iranian currency rates for April 22

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Business Materials 22 April 2024 09:40 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) posted an official foreign currency rate on April 22, Trend reports.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, nine currency prices grew while 20 fell from April 21.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 44,700 rials. On April 21, one euro was 44,771 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 22

Rial on April 21

1 US dollar

USD

51,995

51,964

1 British pound

GBP

46,139

46,140

1 Swiss franc

CHF

3,848

3,847

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,812

3,812

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

5,998

5,999

1 Danish krone

DKK

504

504

1 Indian rupee

INR

11,437

11,437

1 UAE dirham

AED

136,239

135,880

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

15,091

15,092

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

27,141

27,164

100 Japanese yens

JPY

5,363

5,363

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

109,091

109,070

1 Omani rial

OMR

30,449

30,523

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

24,735

24,742

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

2,197

2,194

1 South African rand

ZAR

1,291

1,290

1 Turkish lira

TRY

452

452

1 Russian ruble

RUB

11,539

11,539

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

3,206

3,206

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

4

4

1 Syrian pound

SYP

26,941

26,958

1 Australian dollar

AUD

11,200

11,201

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

111,700

111,702

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

30,845

30,849

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

38,205

38,149

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,391

1,391

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

21

21

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

31,469

31,478

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

8,610

8,611

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

5,801

5,802

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

113,936

114,067

100 Thai baths

THB

8,782

8,782

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

30,545

30,546

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

59,238

59,239

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

44,700

44,771

1 euro

EUR

9,425

9,426

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

15,724

15,724

1 Georgian lari

GEL

2,596

2,585

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

584

584

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

12,818

12,826

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

24,706

24,706

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

73,074

73,081

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

3,845

3,845

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

11,999

11,969

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

51,995

51,964

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The CBI established the SANA system, which values one euro at 465,364 rials and $1 at 437,250 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 432,294 rials, and the price of $1 was 408,057 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 646,000–649,000 rials, while one euro is about 689,000–692,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X: @BaghishovElnur

Tags:
