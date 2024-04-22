Iranian currency rates for April 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) posted an official foreign currency rate on April 22, Trend reports.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, nine currency prices grew while 20 fell from April 21.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 44,700 rials. On April 21, one euro was 44,771 rials.

Currency Rial on April 22 Rial on April 21 1 US dollar USD 51,995 51,964 1 British pound GBP 46,139 46,140 1 Swiss franc CHF 3,848 3,847 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,812 3,812 1 Norwegian krone NOK 5,998 5,999 1 Danish krone DKK 504 504 1 Indian rupee INR 11,437 11,437 1 UAE dirham AED 136,239 135,880 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 15,091 15,092 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,141 27,164 100 Japanese yens JPY 5,363 5,363 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 109,091 109,070 1 Omani rial OMR 30,449 30,523 1 Canadian dollar CAD 24,735 24,742 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 2,197 2,194 1 South African rand ZAR 1,291 1,290 1 Turkish lira TRY 452 452 1 Russian ruble RUB 11,539 11,539 1 Qatari riyal QAR 3,206 3,206 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 4 4 1 Syrian pound SYP 26,941 26,958 1 Australian dollar AUD 11,200 11,201 1 Saudi riyal SAR 111,700 111,702 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 30,845 30,849 1 Singapore dollar SGD 38,205 38,149 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,391 1,391 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 21 21 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31,469 31,478 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 8,610 8,611 1 Libyan dinar LYD 5,801 5,802 1 Chinese yuan CNY 113,936 114,067 100 Thai baths THB 8,782 8,782 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 30,545 30,546 1,000 South Korean won KRW 59,238 59,239 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 44,700 44,771 1 euro EUR 9,425 9,426 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 15,724 15,724 1 Georgian lari GEL 2,596 2,585 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 584 584 1 Afghan afghani AFN 12,818 12,826 1 Belarus ruble BYN 24,706 24,706 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 73,074 73,081 100 Philippine pesos PHP 3,845 3,845 1 Tajik somoni TJS 11,999 11,969 1 Turkmen manat TMT 51,995 51,964

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The CBI established the SANA system, which values one euro at 465,364 rials and $1 at 437,250 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 432,294 rials, and the price of $1 was 408,057 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 646,000–649,000 rials, while one euro is about 689,000–692,000 rials.

