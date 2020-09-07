Iran's Atomic Energy Organization speaks on Natanz nuclear plant fire

TEHRAN, Iran, Sept.7

Trend:

Iran's Atomic Energy Organization has issued a statement on the fire incident at the Natanz nuclear facility, said spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Behrouz Kamalvandi, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"The international organizations should investigate the incident, it was expected that they would comment about the issue and continue their investigations. As far as what we know, they have discovered the factors that caused the incident," Kamalvandi said.

"We are not aware of the precise details, but we have been informed about it, since the case is under investigation we can not discuss it further," he said.

"The aim of those that sabotaged the facility, was to damage the production of enrichment material but they failed, our current production has not been damaged or halted," he added.

"The IAEA is under political pressure, the IAEA Director General Mr. Grossi has stated that there is pressure but he would try to act professionally," he said.

"Iran has nothing to hide, therefore it has allowed IAEA access to its facilities," he said.

"There have been many cyber-attacks that have been defused and some industrial sabotage attempts that were discovered," he added.

The IAEA is expected to visit the second nuclear venue in Iran by late September.