Vienna talks moving forward - Iran's top nuclear negotiator

Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani has commented on the ongoing talks here between Iran and the P4+1 which mainly focuses on lifting of anti-Iran sanctions and believed negotiations are going well, Trend reports citing IRNA.

According to the IRNA correspondent here on Wednesday evening, the bilateral and multilateral meetings among the participating delegations, namely from France, Russia, China, Germany and the UK, have just ended with executors saying that with the trend of talks accelerating, the differences are narrowing.

Meetings between the heads of delegations from the European Troika as well as the European Union representative in the Vienna talks Enrique Mora with Bagheri Kani have concluded at the Coburg Hotel and they are heading towards Hotel Marriott Hotel, located directly opposite the Coburg Hotel, to discuss the latest status of negotiations with the US delegation.

Meetings were also held among Iranian and Troika as well as the representative of the European Union this morning.

Disagreements among participants of the eighth round of talks have reportedly narrowed compared to the previous round, resulting in a smoother process of negotiations.

The talks mainly focus on the lifting of anti-Iran sanctions.

Bagheri Kani said on Monday that reaching an agreement on effective removal of sanctions against Iran is the key to success of the eighth round of talks in Vienna to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Almost all representatives of the participant countries had underscored the priority of removing the illegal sanctions against Iran, Bagheri Kani told Iranian reporters, referring to the meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission on Monday evening in the Austrian capital.

It was agreed that the removal of sanctions be put on the agenda in experts meetings and the joint meetings between Iran and the P4+1, he added.

The Iranian top negotiator also said that the delegations have agreed to consider in the issue of sanctions removal the two main deliberations of Iran, i.e. verification of sanctions removal and assurances for that.

He further explained that the Islamic Republic of Iran had announced that for any deal to succeed, the violating party, i.e. the US, should remove sanctions at first and Iran would verify the removal before returning to full compliance with the JCPOA.