Iran allows negotiations on JCPOA on sidelines of UN General Assembly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Iran is considering the possibility of holding diplomatic talks on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program during the upcoming session of the UN General Assembly (GA) in New York in September, the official representative of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Kanani Chafi, said, Trend reports.

According to him, the session of the UN General Assembly provides a good opportunity for conducting diplomatic negotiations on the JCPOA. In 2022, Iran had already held negotiations on the sidelines of the GA with representatives of the United States, as well as consultations with partners on the JCPOA.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, Germany, and Iran. It is aimed at resolving the crisis related to Iran's nuclear programs.

In addition, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, the United States, and France have been negotiating with Iran in Vienna to restore the JCPOA in its original form since April 2021.