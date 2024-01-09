Iranian analyst says JCPOA - 'yesterday's news' for Western countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran's nuclear program is no longer of interest to Western countries, especially the US, said Hamidreza Gholamzadeh, an Iranian analyst on international issues, Trend reports.

According to Gholamzadeh, it is not attractive for US President Joseph Biden to focus on the investigation of the issues of the JCPOA.

If Biden puts the JCPOA issue on the agenda, if he brings the US back to the deal, or softens sanctions against Iran, he will become a target of Republicans, Gholamzadeh said.

On the other hand, taking into account the events in the Middle East, the US president does not intend to face pressure in the name of "privileging Iran" in foreign policy, he added.

"In general, the JCPOA is not a priority in the policy of any of the countries within the 4+1 group (the UK, France, Russia, China and Germany) and the US," the analyst said.

Iran’s nuclear program was the subject of the JCPOA, a deal signed by Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, and Germany) on January 16, 2016. However, on May 8, 2018, the US withdrew from the JCPOA and imposed new sanctions on Iran as of November 2018, affecting its oil exports and freezing its assets abroad. More than 700 banks, companies, and individuals were also targeted by the sanctions.

In late 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to implement a strategic plan to tackle the sanctions, citing the non-implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of sanctions on Iran. According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of February 23, Iran suspended the implementation of additional steps and an additional protocol provided for in the nuclear deal. As a result, the control mechanism of the IAEA decreased by 20–30 percent.

