Iran starts construction of new nuclear reactor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Iran has started building a new 10-megawatt nuclear reactor at Isfahan Uranium Conversion Facility (UCF) in Isfahan Province, located in the center of Iran, Trend reports.

Vice President and Chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami and other officials attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

This will be the fourth reactor at the Isfahan facility, which already has three operating reactors.

The new reactor will produce fuel layers with 20 percent enrichment of uranium-alumina. It will also have multiple radiation devices to test and produce various nuclear materials and isotopes, such as industrial isotopes, radiopharmaceuticals, and silicon semiconductors.

The reactor will meet Iran’s domestic and international demands for nuclear products and services, and will boost Iran’s exports in the region and the world. It is designed and built according to local and global norms and rules in nuclear safety, radiation and engineering, and is supervised by the national nuclear safety center, using modern and advanced technologies.

The AEOI aims to industrialize and commercialize the nuclear research and production in Iran.

As Eslami said before, Iran makes and exports 60 kinds of isotopes to 9 countries. Over 210 medical centers use Iranian isotopes.

