Terrorist cell smashed in Northwestern Iran

10 June 2018 00:12 (UTC+04:00)

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps announced on Saturday that its forces have disbanded a terrorist cell near Iran’s northwestern borders with Iraq, Tasnim reported.

In a statement, the public relations office of the IRGC Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada Base said thanks to intelligence and operational supremacy, the forces of the base managed to destroy the armed terrorist cell in Oshnavieh border region, killing and injuring 7 terrorists.

The statement said that the terrorist group had planned to infiltrate into Iran from northern Iraq but was totally annihilated.

The statement also noted that Iranian forces had no casualties in the operation.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Rouhani expresses support for peace and security in Afghanistan.
Politics 9 June 20:24
Iran exports ice cream to US
Business 9 June 19:29
US sanctions politically motivated; EU support for Iran crucial
Business 9 June 13:36
Rouhani urges Iran and Russia to step up dialogue after US pullout from nuclear deal
Russia 9 June 13:29
Putin to hold talks with Uzbek, Tajik, Iranian and Mongolian leaders in Qingdao
Russia 9 June 09:39
Azerbaijan adhering to UN Charter with policy of isolating Armenia: Farhad Mammadov
Politics 8 June 20:45
Iran's culture minister to visit Azerbaijan
Politics 8 June 19:34
Khazar car plant to help introduce new technologies in Azerbaijan: deputy minister
Economy news 8 June 17:40
Phases 13, 22, 24 of South Pars waiting for imports of CRA pipes
Oil&Gas 8 June 17:17
Iran to use its legal capacities against Boeing - minister
Iran 8 June 17:15
Sanctions on Iran may affect Kazakh shipping company’s activities in Caspian (Exclusive)
Economy news 8 June 15:38
Azerbaijan-Iran car plant reveals production plans
Economy news 8 June 14:46
Iran plans to lodge complaint against Boeing, MP says
Economy news 8 June 14:31
Azerbaijani-Iranian car plant manufactures first 100 cars
Economy news 8 June 14:25
Boeing talks on possibility of further discussions with Iranian airlines (Exclusive)
Economy news 8 June 13:38
Energy China keen to invest in Iran’s projects: IMIDRO chief
Oil&Gas 8 June 13:35
China financing $5B of projects' cost in Iran’s mining sector
Economy news 8 June 12:29
3.5-magnitude quake jolts southern Iran
Society 7 June 22:09