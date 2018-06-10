Terrorist cell smashed in Northwestern Iran

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps announced on Saturday that its forces have disbanded a terrorist cell near Iran’s northwestern borders with Iraq, Tasnim reported.

In a statement, the public relations office of the IRGC Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada Base said thanks to intelligence and operational supremacy, the forces of the base managed to destroy the armed terrorist cell in Oshnavieh border region, killing and injuring 7 terrorists.

The statement said that the terrorist group had planned to infiltrate into Iran from northern Iraq but was totally annihilated.

The statement also noted that Iranian forces had no casualties in the operation.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news