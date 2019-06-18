Major-General: If Iran intends to close Strait of Hormuz, it will announce it

18 June 2019 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

If Iran intends to close the Strait of Hormuz, it will announce about that, Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major-General Mohammad Bagheri told IRIB, Trend reports.

Iran may close the Strait of Hormuz in such a way that even a single drop of oil will not be exported, he added.

Iran has always stated that until the Iranian oil is exported through the Strait of Hormuz, it will protect the Strait of Hormuz and other countries’ oil will be also safely exported, he said.

Iran has reiterated that the security of the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf is as important as the country's security.

