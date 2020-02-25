Iraqi nationals banned from traveling to Iran

Iran's Embassy in Baghdad in a statement announced that Iraqis' visit to Iran is forbidden until March 6, Trend reports with reference to IRNA.

The statement said that given the significance of public health and the need for preserving health safety of both countries, Iraqi nationals are banned from entering Iran until March 6.

Iraqi health officials announced identification of a case of coronavirus in Najaf.

Following spread of the virus, Iraq closed its border crossings with Iran on Thursday, as Iranians are currently banned from visiting the country.