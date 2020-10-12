Iranian women can register as candidates for presidential election

TEHRAN,Iran, Oct.12

There are no obstacles for women to register as candidates for presidential election in Iran, said the Guardian Council Spokesman, said Abbasali Kadkhodaei, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

"There are some cultural discussions about this topic in the country and it's not an issue that requires the law to solve it," said Kadkhodaei.

"The Guardian Council currently can only provide suggestions in terms of election's rules," he said.

"The council provides its advising to the members of the parliament and it does not mean that we are providing a specific plan," he said.

"It is possible that COVID-19 spread would affect the presidential election as it did affect the second stage of parliamentary election, and the candidates had to change their campaigns according to the instruction of the National Headquarters to Fight Coronavirus," he said.