Raisi calls for expanding China-Iran ties based on mutual respect

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi has underlined that Beijing-Tehran's relationship should expand on the basis of mutual respect and interests, Trend reports citing IRNA.

President Raisi sent a message to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to congratulate him on securing his third term in office, saying that the implementation of the objectives of the 25-year strategic cooperation agreement between Iran and China will provide both nations with a model of expanding all-out ties based on mutual respect and interests.

The president went on to say that cooperation within multilateral organizations and entities will also secure both nations' interests along with protecting international peace and stability.

On Sunday, Xi Jinping was elected as the general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee in the 20th CPC Central Committee for his third consecutive term in a historical congress of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau.

The Chinese president has presided over the party for the last 10 years, so he is considered the first official in the country, who will serve three successive terms as the general secretary of the Communist Party of China.