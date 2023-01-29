Media reports explosions at strategic facilities in Iran

A series of powerful explosions occurred on Sunday night at military infrastructure facilities in Iran. An air alert has been issued in a number of cities, Trend reports citing Russian service of BBC.

According to the IRNA news agency, a large car oil refinery caught fire in the city of Shahid-Salimi in the province of East Azerbaijan.

The Tasnim news agency reports that a military warehouse and a munitions production center were also attacked by drones.

The sounds of explosions are also heard in Tehran, according to eyewitnesses, planes were raised into the sky over the Iranian capital. According to local residents, government buildings in Tehran were attacked.

At the moment, there is no information about the victims and injured.

Earlier, the Iranian Defense Ministry confirmed a UAV attack on one of the centers for the production of ammunition.

"On the evening of January 28, 2023, at about 23:30 (23:00 GMT+4), an unsuccessful attack was carried out using drones on one of the centers of the Ministry of Defense. One of them was shot down by an air defense system, and the other two fell into defensive traps and exploded," the Ministry said.

There is no official confirmation of other explosions and news.