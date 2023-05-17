Russia, Iran agree on scientific and technological co-op in fuel, energy sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Russia and Iran have signed several cooperation agreements, including on scientific and technological cooperation in the oil and gas industry, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The documents were inked between First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin from the Russian side, and by Deputy Minister of Petroleum of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ahmad Asadzadeh from the Iranian side.

Moreover, the Federal Customs Service of Russia and the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) have signed an agreement on mutual recognition of institutions of the authorized economic operator.

A memorandum of understanding on the development of bilateral cooperation was also signed between the Ministry of Petroleum of Iran and Russia's Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).