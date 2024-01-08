Iran stresses importance of developing regional co-op in South Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. Iran emphasizes the importance of developing regional cooperation in the region, especially in the South Caucasus, spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nasser Kanaani said at the press conference in Tehran on Jan.8, Trend reports.

According to Kanaani, Iran has a clear and precise position on peace and stability, corridors and transit routes in South Caucasus.

The spokesman added that Iran supports the establishment of peace and stability, economic, trade, transport and transit cooperation.

On October 23, 2023, a meeting was held at the level of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Türkiye, Russia and Iran within the ‘3+3’ format (Russia, Iran, Türkiye and 3 South Caucasus countries - Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Armenia) in Tehran, the capital of Iran.

At the meeting, a number of discussions were held within the framework of regional cooperation. Georgia did not participate in the meeting.

The first meeting in the ‘3+3’ format was held last year in Moscow at the level of deputy foreign ministers without the participation of Georgia.

---

