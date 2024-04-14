Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 14 April 2024 02:54 (UTC +04:00)
Iran warns Israel of ‘more severe’ attacks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran’s response will be considerably more severe, said Iran’s permanent mission to the UN, Trend reports.

The mission said that conducted on the strength of Article 51 of the UN Charter pertaining to legitimate defense, Iran’s military action was in response to the Israeli regime’s attack to diplomatic premises in Damascus.

“The matter can be deemed concluded. However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran’s response will be considerably more severe. It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the US must stay away,” the statement reads.

