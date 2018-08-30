Iran’s Supreme leader pardons, commutes over 600 prisoners

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 30

Trend:

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared an amnesty on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha (Festival of Sacrifice) and Eid al-Ghadeer - two religious holidays in the country.



Khamenei agreed to pardon or reduce the sentences of 615 inmates convicted by various Iranian courts, the Iranian media outlets reported Aug. 30.

The head of Iran's judiciary Sadiq Amoli Larijani appealed to the Supreme Leader with a letter in which he asked for pardon and reduced sentences of some convicts of military, civil and revolutionary courts.



The supreme leader signed the decree. Iran's Constitution grants him the right to pardon or reduce the sentences of convicts upon the recommendation of the judiciary chief.

Amnesties and reduced prison terms are granted mainly on occasions of religious and national festivals in Iran.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news