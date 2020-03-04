Coronavirus already spread to 28 of Iran's 31 provinces
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4
By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:
So far, new cases of coronavirus (COVID 19) infection have been confirmed in 28 out of Iran's 31 provinces, Trend reports citing Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran.
The ministry says that 5,737 people have undergone coronavirus testing.
|
Row
|
Name of the province
|
Infected people
|
1
|
Qom
|
253
|
2
|
Tehran
|
1078
|
3
|
Gilan
|
218
|
4
|
Markazi
|
141
|
5
|
Isfahan
|
120
|
6
|
Alborz
|
93
|
7
|
Mazandaran
|
62
|
8
|
Khuzestan
|
35
|
9
|
East Azerbaijan
|
66
|
10
|
Qazvin
|
55
|
11
|
Razavi Xorasanı
|
28
|
12
|
Fars
|
35
|
13
|
Golestan
|
24
|
14
|
Semnan
|
30
|
15
|
Lorestan
|
14
|
16
|
Hormozgan
|
11
|
17
|
Ardabil
|
12
|
18
|
Yazd
|
7
|
19
|
Kermanshah
|
7
|
20
|
South Khorasan
|
6
|
21
|
Kurdistan
|
8
|
22
|
Sistan and Baluchestan
|
6
|
23
|
West Azerbaijan
|
5
|
24
|
Hamadan
|
10
|
25
|
Kerman
|
4
|
26
|
Ilam
|
4
|
27
|
Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad
|
2
|
28
|
Zanjan
|
2
Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 2,300 people have been infected, 77 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 400 have reportedly recovered from the disease.
The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.
The disease in the Islamic Republic has spread to nearly all 31 of Iran's provinces.
Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.
The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.