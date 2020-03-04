Coronavirus already spread to 28 of Iran's 31 provinces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

So far, new cases of coronavirus (COVID 19) infection have been confirmed in 28 out of Iran's 31 provinces, Trend reports citing Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran.

The ministry says that 5,737 people have undergone coronavirus testing.

Row Name of the province Infected people 1 Qom 253 2 Tehran 1078 3 Gilan 218 4 Markazi 141 5 Isfahan 120 6 Alborz 93 7 Mazandaran 62 8 Khuzestan 35 9 East Azerbaijan 66 10 Qazvin 55 11 Razavi Xorasanı 28 12 Fars 35 13 Golestan 24 14 Semnan 30 15 Lorestan 14 16 Hormozgan 11 17 Ardabil 12 18 Yazd 7 19 Kermanshah 7 20 South Khorasan 6 21 Kurdistan 8 22 Sistan and Baluchestan 6 23 West Azerbaijan 5 24 Hamadan 10 25 Kerman 4 26 Ilam 4 27 Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad 2 28 Zanjan 2

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 2,300 people have been infected, 77 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 400 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The disease in the Islamic Republic has spread to nearly all 31 of Iran's provinces.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.