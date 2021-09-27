IRICA shares data on import of COVID-19 vaccine to Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

In general, 57 batches of 71.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been imported to Iran from February 3, 2021 to September 27, 2021, this was reflected in statistics of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Trend reports.

According to statistics, these vaccines were imported from China, Japan, Italy, Russia, South Korea and India.

Country Types of vaccine Batch Doses China Sinopharm 34 61,726,396 Japan AstraZeneca 3 2,911,810 Italy COVAX 1 1,452,000 China AstraZeneca 1 1,449,600 Russia Sputnik V 12 1,345,000 Russia AstraZeneca 2 963,000 South Korea COVAX 1 700,800 Austria AstraZeneca 3 650,000 India Bharat Biotech 1 125,000 Total 57 71,323,606

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from Iranian officials, over 5.51 million people have been infected, and 119,072 people have already died.

Meanwhile, over 4.92 million people have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

