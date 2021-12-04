Explosion occurred near Iran's nuclear facility

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

An explosion occurred 20 kilometers from the Natanz nuclear facility in the central Iranian province of Isfahan, Governor of Natanz District Ramazanali Firdovsi said, Trend reports.

According to him the explosion occurred as a result of the triggering of the defense system and the firing of a shot.

He added that there were no casualties as a result of the incident.

An investigation is underway.