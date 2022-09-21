Iran could introduce internet restrictions due to security issues - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Some restrictions on the internet may be imposed in Iran by security services due to recent incidents in the country, Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Isa Zarepour said told reporters, Trend reports referring to ISNA.

According to Zarepour, such decisions may be made by the security services in some cases.

“So far, no steps have been taken to slow down the Internet speed in Iran. The bandwidth of the country is provided at the appropriate level by the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology of Iran,” the minister said.

As of September 19, a number of protests have been held in several cities of Iran.

The protests were prompted by the murder of 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini by Tehran's morality police.

As previously reported, the girl was beaten while in custody for allegedly violating strict hijab rules.

Hijab was made mandatory for women in Iran shortly after the country’s 1979 revolution. Women who break the strict dress code risk being arrested by Iran’s morality police.

Based on the dress code, women are required to fully cover their hair in public and wear long, loose-fitting clothes.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur