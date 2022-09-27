Protestors detained in Iran's Ilam Province

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. A total of 180 people were detained during the protests held in Ilam Province, (western Iran), in recent days, the Governor of Ilam Province Hassan Bahramnia told Fars News Agency, Trend reports.

The governor noted that the detainees will be treated fairly, but those who damage state property will be arrested.

The protests in Iranian cities are ongoing, prompted by the death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, allegedly after being beaten by Iran's morality police while in custody for violating the strict hijab-wearing rules. Amini's death on September 16 triggered mass protests in Iran several days later.

Hijab was made mandatory for women in Iran shortly after the country’s 1979 revolution. Women who break the strict dress code risk being arrested by Iran’s morality police. Based on the dress code, women are required to fully cover their hair in public and wear long, loose-fitting clothes.

---

